Donald Lee Haigler, 91, of Chanute passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute. Don was born on June 14, 1932 in Chanute, the son of William E and Ethel F (Clark) Haigler.
Don grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1950. After graduating from high school, Don joined the United States Air Force where he served for 22 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. During his time in the service, Don was a hydraulic specialist on airplanes and was also a crew chief.
On December 24, 1952, Donald married the love of his life Clara Jane Demler. Out of this union, Don and Clara Jane were blessed with a daughter Holly, whom they loved and adored. Don and Clara Jane were married for 69 years until her passing on May 19, 2022.
After his retirement from the Air Force, Don began working as a hydraulic specialist for the Cessna Citation group in Wichita and retired from Cessna in 1984. Don and Clara Jane decided to move back to Chanute after his retirement to spend the rest of their lives where they had grown up.
Don was an animal lover and his passion was helping any animal that was in need; he made it his mission to pass on the love of animals to his daughter Holly and his granddaughter Jillian. Don will be loved and greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Don leaves behind his daughter Holly Haigler and her husband Jerry Leech of Chanute, and his granddaughter Jillian Leech.
Don was preceded in death by his parents William and Ethel, his wife Clara Jane, and his brothers Glen D. Haigler and Lewis R. Haigler.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:00 am at Countryside Funeral Home with burial and military honors by the United States Air Force at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery to immediately follow. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
