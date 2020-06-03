Barbara Joann Hockett, 63, of Kansas City, Mo passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence. Cremation is planned with private family services at a later date.
Barbara was born December 23, 1956 in Northridge, CA to Glenn Gower and Jane (Garrison) Taylor. She moved with her family to Chanute, KS where she graduated from Chanute High School. She had worked as a trainer for a law firm in Kansas City for a number of years. She enjoyed bowling, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by; 2 daughters, Micki Nosal and husband, Bernie, of Citrus Springs, FL and Tara Robertson and husband, Michael, of Kansas City, MO; and 5 grandchildren, Grace Madison, Garrett, Ryan and Mayla. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations in her name to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
(Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
