Richard Wheeler Moran, 90, of Chanute, KS passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
He was born to John and Elizabeth Ann (Wheeler) Moran June 27, 1931 in Earlton, KS.
Richard graduated from Erie High School. He was united in marriage to Marge Fewins December 22, 1954, in Chanute. They were later divorced.
Richard worked for many years as a Traffic Control Supervisor for a Construction Company in El Dorado, KS. After retirement he worked as a greenskeeper for El Dorado, KS Country Club.
He was proud and honored to have served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Richard was discharged receiving two bronze service stars.
He was a member of the Old Country Church of Earlton, KS, and within the last several months he has been affiliated with Otterbein United Methodist Church of Chanute. Richard enjoyed fishing, sitting on the porch watching over the neighborhood, but most of all his passion and joy was spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his children, Marcia (Kevin) Gough of Chanute, KS, Jeff Moran and (Karen Briggs) of Coyville, KS, one-daughter in-law, Lori Moran of Iola, KS, six grandchildren; Kyle, Jacob, Dakota, Gavin, Ryan, Clarie, and seven great-grandchildren; Emersyn, Rhyerson, Elliot, Kane, Tessa, Tacoma, and Noah.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son Mike Moran, grandson Eric Neely, three brothers, and one sister.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5 pn to 7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be at 11:30 am Friday, September 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Earlton Cemetery, Earlton, with Military Honors presented by the Chanute Honor Guard.
Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post #170 of Chanute, KS, or Otterbein United Methodist Church of Chanute, KS and can be left with or mailed to the funeral homes. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, Chanute, KS.
