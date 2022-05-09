David Baird Brinkmeyer 1932-2022

David Baird Brinkmeyer, 89, of Grove, Oklahoma, passed away on May 07, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Baird was born on December 13, 1932, in Chanute, Kansas, to Cecil and Mildred Brinkmeyer. At the age of 2 months, he and his parents moved to Humboldt, where he continued to make his home until 1986. He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1950 and then attended Chanute Junior College. In 1951, Baird married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Harris, one month after she graduated from Chanute High School. They were engaged on Valentine’s Day and married on Father’s Day!
In 1953, Baird was drafted into the Army and spent most of his service career in Korea. After his discharge from the military in 1955 he returned to Humboldt and to the Self Service Grocery Store where he had worked with his parents while growing up.
He and his wife, JoAnn, raised their family, built a home and owned Baird’s Self Service Grocery Store for 31 years in Humboldt until their retirement in 1986. Baird and JoAnn then moved to their home away from home at Grand Lake, in the Grove, Oklahoma area. Baird went back into the grocery business and worked at Farriers for several years. He later received his Real Estate license and worked for Better Homes and Garden/Chuck Perry in Grove.
In the fall of 2011 JoAnn passed from this life. Baird became a volunteer at Grove’s Integris Hospital to fill his time. The friendships he made at the hospital were a true blessing. The family is especially thankful to Judy Bradley, not only for her nine years of companionship to Baird but also her presence at many boisterous family holidays.
Baird is survived by his four children and their families: Barbara and Lon Smelser, Debary, FL., Brenda and Willard Shaw, Oneida, IL., David and Michelle Brinkmeyer, Holland, MI., Beth and Steven Neville, Pittsburg; six grandchildren – Lana, Jessica, Alex, Alyssa, Stephanie and Sydney’ and two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Kayden.
Baird chose to be cremated and will be buried at a later date with a family graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.