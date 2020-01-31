Opal Marie Beard, 93, of Erie, died in her sleep early Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born June 13, 1926 on the Big Island near St. Paul, the daughter of Add and Elsie (Holding) Ward.
She grew up in the St. Paul area and attended local schools. On November 22, 1949 she and Wallace O. Beard were married in Erie. They lived on a farm south of Erie for 30 years before moving into Erie. Mr. Beard preceded her in death on December 28, 2002.
Opal was employed in the Neosho County Courthouse a few years and at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant seven years. Her last employment was at the Erie Library, from where she retired.
She was a member of the Federated Church and especially enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading and playing cards. She greatly enjoyed being with her family.
Surviving are three children, Donald L. Beard of Erie, Peggy A. Yarnell (Lonnie) of Erie and Barbara J. Beard of Columbus; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Arnie Ward of St. Paul and Ronnie Ward of the state of Oregon.
Preceding her in death was her husband, five brothers and a great-grandson.
Funeral services will be at 2 pm Monday, at Lakeview Cemetery, south of Erie, with the Rev. Mark Demas officiating. Friends may call at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie between the hours of 1 pm and 5 pm Sunday.
Memorials are suggested to the Federated Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
