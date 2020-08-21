Richard Newman Masters, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Altoona, KS on September 4, 1929 to Theodore R Masters and Lillian Newman Masters.
He grew up on the farm in Petrolia, KS. He attended grade school in Petrolia and graduated from Chanute High School in 1948. He started work for Cities Services Gas Company in May of 1948 and retired from the Williams Gas Pipeline in 1986. During his time at Cities/Williams he worked at multiple locations thoughout the system.
In 1950 he entered the United States Army serving with the Army Aviation Engineers. After discharge he returned to work at Cities Services. On November 22, 1952 he married Barbara Ann Potts at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt, KS. To this union three children were born: Rick, Kathy, and Gerri.
Richard had many talents, one of which was building homes in his off time, building several homes for his family. He loved the outdoors and liked to hunt, fish, and play golf. He was an avid sports fan and most enjoyed supporting Kansas teams, watching basketball, baseball, and football. He could often be found helping his children with projects around the house or outdoors. Richard was a mentor to his children and many other people in his life.
Most of Richard’s married life was spent in the Garnett, KS and Chanute, KS areas.
Richard is survived by his son Rick Masters of Ottawa, KS, and daughters Kathy Angleton and husband, Doyle, of Chanute, KS and Gerri Christiansen and husband, Marc, of Chanute, KS; six grandchildren, Brad Angleton and companion Cindy of Pittsburg, KS, Leah Adwell and husband, Stephen, of Tulsa, OK, Kayla Roecker and husband, Dale, of Chanute, KS, Erin Christiansen of Chanute, KS, Will Chistiansen of Lawrence, KS, and Amos Christiansen of
Kansas City, MO; two great-grandchildren, Julian Adwell of Tulsa, OK and Jolene Roecker of Chanute, KS; sister Meredith Riker and husband, George, of Bella Vista, AR, brother David Masters and wife, Lien, of San Antonio, TX, sister Wanda Cooper and husband, David, of Chanute, KS, Susie Wilson and husband, Gary, of Greenwood, MO; aunt Billie Webster of North Dakota; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Ann Potts, his parents, and his siblings Jack R. Masters, Darlene Brady, and Marilynn Rutledge.
Cremation has been requested. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 26 at 11 am at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Humboldt, KS. Chanute Honor Guard will be in charge of military honors. Memorials may be made to Horizon Hospice in Chanute, KS.
