Kermit Edward Adelgren, 91, Hutchinson, died February 2, 2023, at his home. He was born August 28, 1931, in Chanute, to Gustaf Edward and Angelina Imelda (Winterrowd) Adelgren.
Kermit graduated from Chanute High School and Kansas State University, where he was a founding member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the United States Army. For over 32 years, Kermit worked for Collingwood Grain, retiring as Vice-President of Grain Merchandising. During his career, he was active in the Kansas Board of Trade, where he served a term as president. In addition, Kermit also served on the Chicago Board of Trade. Whether he was attending K-State football games or watching the football team play on television, Kermit was a die-hard Kansas State University Wildcat fan his entire life!! EMAW!
Family meant everything to Kermit. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Kermit is survived by: daughter, Lucinda Gilbert of Salina; grandson, Nathan Adelgren (Bobbie) of Hutchinson; sister, Valeta Hole of Andover; great-granddaughter, Jordanne Pinnell (Tyler); great-great-grandson Charlie Mac Pinnell, (with another great-great-grandchild on the way); stepgrandson, Nathan Paul Weis; and stepgreat-grandsons, Shaun Black, Jayden Black, and Shea Oldham.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, wife, Treva, daughter, Marlene Sue, and his companion of over 30 years, Donna.
Celebration of Life service will be 6 pm. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Elliott Chapel. Friends may sign his book from 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and 1 to 5 pm Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends prior to his Celebration of Life service from 5 to 6 pm. at Elliott Chapel. The casket will remain closed. There will be a link at the end of Kermit’s obituary to view his Celebration of Life service.
Graveside service will be 2 pm Thursday, February 16, at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute, with military honors conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard.
Memorials are suggested to Chanute High School (to benefit their FFA program), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
