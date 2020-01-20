David L. Milner, 75, of Fredonia, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Chanute. David was born on Febraury 21, 1944 in Fredonia, KS the son of Frank and Elsie (Morgan) Milner.
When David turned of age he joined the U.S. Navy and served full duty until October of 1963, and remained with the reserves until 1967. On April 30, 1966, David married Sharon Lee, they have been married for 53 years and she survives at their home.
After returning from the service, David worked at various jobs; a jailer for the Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office, custodian for Fredonia High School, and as a painter for Cessna Aircraft until he began his battle with M.S. and could no longer work. David enjoyed going fishing, watching all types of sporting events, and avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, KC Chiefs, and the Kansas Jayhawks. Most of all, David loved being with his wife, son and family.
Including his wife Sharon, David is survived by:
Son: Mark Milner of Chanute; Siblings: Dema Liptiz of Pueblo, CO, Linda McGuire of Tulsa, OK, Jit Milner of Fredonia, KS; 2 Grandchildren: Courtney Driskel of Chanute and Kaden Milner of Pittsburg.
David was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Leona Hall, Geraldine Julick and Mary Agnus Milner, seven brothers: Carl, Frank, Donald, Melvin, Larry, Bill and John Milner.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:30 am at Countryside Funeral Home in Fredonia. Visitation will start 1 hour prior to service. Burial to follow at the Fredonia City Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 420 S. 20th St., P.O. Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736.
