Richard “Dick” Earl Lisman went to Heaven April 17, 2020 after a long illness.
He was 72 years old, born in Iola, KS, November 13, 1947 to John Richard and Annabelle Ard Lisman. He graduated from Chanute High School in 1965, and immediately caught the bus for California and attended the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California. In 1967 he almost married Carolyn Harper, but her mother did not approve. Carolyn was sent away to school and Dick joined the Army. He was in Vietnam from 1969-1970.
After his discharge from the Army he worked as a Deputy Sheriff in Los Angeles, California for two years. He loved to play poker and worked in Las Vegas.
For many years he had his own business, D&M Carpet Cleaning. In 1997 he found Carolyn Harper again and they were married November 22, 1997. He was her business manager as they lived and traveled in a motor home to various nursing assignments.
In 2004 Dick and Carolyn moved to Chanute. Dick organized and managed, Village Therapeutic Massage Spa, an ice cream store, (The Scoop), and a flea market (The Downtown Flea Market), all on Main street in Chanute. During his illness he continued to manage his rental business, ABCD properties. For many people he will be remembered as the “Toy Man” coordinator (Toys for Tots) in southeast Kansas.
During the long months, mostly bedridden at home, he grew close to Christ, and was looking forward to going to his heavenly home.
Richard is survived by his wife of the home, one sister, Liline Simmons of Inman, KS, and a brother in-law, Dennis Simmons of Inman, KS.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Lisman, mother, Annabelle Olson, stepfather, Gene Rigole, grandmother, Lois Ard, grandfather, Earl Ard, grandmother, Lucy Lisman, and grandfather, Clyde Lisman.
Cremation has been requested. Due to COVID-19 the family plans to have a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to New Life United Brethren in Christ Church or any charity that helps children and can be left with or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 W. Main St,, Chanute, KS.
