Teresa Fern (Cunningham) Foster, 59, passed away Sunday June 7, 2020, at her home. She was born to James and Arelene (Webster) Cunningham on January 6, 1961 in Aberdeen, Washington.
She graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1979 and was a homemaker.
Teresa was united in marriage to Byron Foster, May 19, 1979 in Aberdeen, WA.
She enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with her grandchildren, spending two years in Germany with Byron, and 18 years being an Army wife.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Children: Sarah Astbury of Humboldt, KS, Amy Foster of Chanute, KS, and Anna Cease of Neodesha, KS; Siblings: Larry Cunningham, Mike Cunningham both of Aberdeen, WA, and Tami Lane of Hoquiam, WA; Grandchildren: Dustin, Tyler, Kaylee and Casey Astbury, Faith, and Levi Daniels, Leann Fisher, and Dean Cease.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother James Cunningham.
Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11 am. Saturday June 20, 2020, at Blessed Hope Bible Baptist Church, 600 S. Ashby, Chanute, KS. Inurnment will take place in Aberdeen, WA.
Service under the guidance of Wickman Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main St. Chanute, KS.
Memorial Remembrances can be made to Blessed Hope Bible Baptist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
