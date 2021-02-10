Sue Ellen DeNoon Delgado, 56, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS, surrounded by her family. Sue was born on January 9, 1965, to Billy Wayne Sr. and Donna Marie (Keenan) DeNoon in Olathe, KS.
Sue grew up and attended schools in both Liberal and Chanute, KS.
Sue worked for and managed many businesses over the years in Liberal including Sonic, Dollar Tree, and various convenience stores. She also operated her own daycare. Likely her most favorite job was tending bar at the Liberal VFW Post 3166, which provided her the opportunity to meet and spend time with so many of the friends she loved and enjoyed.
Sue was outgoing, bubbly, and fun to be around. She loved everyone and treated them like family. She did not know a stranger and would do anything to help anybody in need.
Sue is survived by her mother, Donna DeNoon-Minor; daughter, LaCrisha Kaye Delgado; son, Jesse Ray Delgado; brothers, Douglas (Andrea) DeNoon, Frank (Lori) DeNoon, Billy Jr. (Kellie) DeNoon; sisters, Lynn (Bob) Kent, Teresa (Joe) Troutner; former husband, Ray Delgado; dear friend, Mac Perez; nieces and nephews who loved “Fun Aunt Sue”; and many relatives and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, infant brother, and infant nephew.
Cremation has been requested and a private service will take place at a later date. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, February 13, starting at 11 am at the Knights of Columbus, Chanute.
A memorial has been established in Sue’s name at the Community Bank, 2320 N. Kansas Ave., Liberal, KS 67901
