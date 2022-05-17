On Friday, May 13, 2022, Gerald (Gerry) Eugene Bennett of Humboldt, left his family and friends peacefully. The world has lost a wonderful father, grandfather and friend.
Gerry was born September 9, 1939, in Chanute, Kansas the son of Paul and June Bennett. Gerry’s sense of humor was as dry as burnt toast and always left people scratching their head asking if what he said was serious or not. He played a mean hand of 5-card stud and often took other people’s money. He loved a game of billiards and played in the area pool league. During football season he loved his Kansas City Chiefs! Later in life he loved finding a “good buy” at auctions.
Mr. Bennett graduated from Grant High School in 1957 in Stark.
He married Helen Williams (Scheikofsky) in 1984 in Reno, NV.
Gerry lived in El Dorado and worked as an engineer for the Kansas Department of Transportation before transferring to Iola, where he retired in 1998. While there, he lived outside Humboldt. After retirement he was a consultant for Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers until 2005 when he fully retired.
He is survived by his daughter, Lawanda Bennett; son, Ray Gene Bennett and his wife, Angie; and son, Brian Williams and his husband, Matthew; four grandchildren, Diontae Bennett, Alexandria and Izabella Bennett and Ashley Ice; and one great-grandchild, Kynsleigh Ice.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Bennett; two sons, Gerald Eugene Bennett II and Gerry Lee Bennett; his mother and father, June and Paul Bennett.
Family will receive friends and relatives Friday, May 20, between 10:30-11:30 for a viewing and visitation with funeral service immediately following at 11:30 am at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute.
Interment to follow at the Matfield Green Cemetery in Matfield Green Township (KS). In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Boerstler-May American Legion Post #170, and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
