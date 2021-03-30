Mary Elizabeth Hilbert, 48, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Mary was born on November 18, 1972 in Yuba City, California. Mary graduated nursing school and was a Midwife/ RN.
Mary married Billy Joe Hilbert June 15, 2010. Mary loved her family, animals and the color lavender. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening. Mary is survived by: her husband, Billy Joe Hilbert: Children: Lindsay Mchughes, Owen Shingle and Jack Hilbert, all of Chanute, Kansas.
Cremation has been requested with no further services at this time.
Memorials have been suggested to the Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence, Kansas. Memorials may be left or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute Kansas.
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
