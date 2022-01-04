Jeffrey Scott Fowler, 59, of rural Galesburg, died at 7:58 am Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Labette Health in Independence.
He was born October 2, 1962 at Chanute, a son of Ronald Dean and Margaret Sue (Franklin) Fowler. He was raised at Chanute and attended school there, graduating from the Chanute High School in 1980. He then moved to Colby and attended Colby Community College and received an Associate’s Degree as a Veterinarian Technician. He lived several years in Ada, OK where he trained race horses. He later traveled around the country training horses before moving to rural Galesburg where he owned and operated a cattle ranch. He also custom baled hay.
He was united in marriage to Rosanna Essig in the early 1990s. They later divorced. He later married Tonya Lynn Harris on June 23, 2007 at Parsons. She survives of the home.
In addition to his wife, survivors include:
One son – Cody Fowler, of the home; Two daughters – Kayla Lockett, and her husband, Austin, of Springfield, MO, Cheyenne Fowler, of the home; Two grandsons – Connor Lockett, of Springfield, MO, Ty Lockett, of Springfield, MO; Two stepgrandchildren– Audrina Lockett, of Springfield, MO. Braylen Lockett, of Springfield, MO; One brother - Jay Fowler, and his wife, Kimberlyn, of Pittsburg, KS. His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am Friday, January 7, 2022 at Tony’s Function Junction, 10300 U.S. 59 Hwy., Erie, KS. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 Thursday at the same location. Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at Galesburg at a later date. Memorials are suggested to an education fund established for Cody and Cheyenne Fowler’s education or to the Galesburg Relief Fund. These may be left at the memorial service or mailed to the home, 10125 130th. Rd., Galesburg, KS 66740. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
