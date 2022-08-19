Robert Max White 87, of Chanute, Kansas passed away Tuesday August 17, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
He was born in the small town of Morehead, Kansas to Virgil and Ruby (Nielsen) White on January 16, 1935.
Bob graduated from Chanute High School with the Class of 1953.
Bob and Beverley Beck were married on September 1, 1956. She preceded him in death on November 5, 1971. Bob was united in marriage to Jean Painter Kimbell on October 8, 1995 in Chanute.
Many people know Robert as Bob, and knew Bob as their Insurance Agent for National Farmers Union. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club and a member of the American Legion Post #170 of Chanute.
Bob loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, KU basketball and KC Chiefs football. Bob enjoyed many life-long friendships, but his greatest love was his family and spending time with them.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jean, of the home; his children Trisha (Jeff) Williams of Joplin, MO, Lisa (Rono) Bowyer of Joplin, MO, Susan Bradish of Shawnee, and Andrew (Stephanie) White of Frontenac; Jean’s sons, Kevin (Susan) Kimbell and Jeff (Francesca) Kimbell; one brother Bill (Marie ) White of Independence; grandchildren Jesse (Jen) Williams, Leslie (Casey) Finley, Jacob (Erin) Williams, Samuel (Jessie McMullen) Williams, Whitney (Steve) Wasson, Rachel Bowyer, Mary (TJ Vielhauer) Bradish, Marcus (Allyson) White, Emmalia White, Will, Sofia, and Ella Kimbell and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Don White, the mother of his children, Beverley White, and a great-granddaughter, Bo Finley.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 10 am with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to follow at 11 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.