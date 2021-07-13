Flora E. Erickson, 94, who passed away on December 10, 2020 service details.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5-7 pm at the First United Methodist Church and a memorial service will be held on Friday, July 16 2021 at the FUMC in Chanute at 10 am, with inurnment to follow at the Village Creek Cemetery. All are invited to lunch in Fellowship Hall directly after the inurnment Memorials have been suggested to KICS (Kids in Christ Service) and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home. 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Hoyt W. Wilhite, 96, of Buffalo, Kansas, was born October 20, 1924, at Van Buren, Arkansas, and passed away Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021, in Chanute, KS.
Graveside memorial services will be held 10 am Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Buffalo Cemetery, Buffalo, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 676783.
