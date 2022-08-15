After a short illness, Lois Mary (Pearson) Smith passed away in her sleep in the early evening of August 10, at her home in Humboldt. She was 92.
She was born April 26, 1930 to Virgil and Nora Pearson in Joplin, Missouri. She graduated from Joplin High School in 1948 where she met the love of her life, John E.Smith. They were married in 1950. The couple had three children and eventually located their family to Humboldt in 1968
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Humboldt, where she worked with the United Methodist Women and sang in the choir. Her several professions included hospital work, legal secretary and started a women’s clothing store originally in Humboldt and later relocating to Chanute. In her later years, her interests included Sorority, Bridge Club, collecting antiques and dolls. Music and dancing were also her passion including tap dancing in her eighties. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son David, her sisters Billie Ramsey and Sue Kendall.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John, her children Stan and Barbie, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and friends
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the United Methodist Church in Humboldt on Friday, August 19 at 2 pm.
Donations are suggested to the United Methodist Women’s organization or the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility in LaHarpe and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Arrangements entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
