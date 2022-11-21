Kelly J. Newberry, 70, of Galesburg, passed away at 10:45 am Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Freeman West in Joplin.
He was born December 16, 1951, in Parsons, to Eltie and Charlotte (Peterson) Newberry. He grew up in the Galesburg area and attended schools in Galesburg and Erie. He graduated from Erie High School in 1969. Later he attended Labette Community College.
Kelly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was in the service from 1970 to 1972. He was a proud marine and proud to have served his country.
As a teenager he worked as a farm hand for John Kramer. Then he worked several years as a carpenter for the Tom and Rick Hizey Construction Companies. In 1978 he started his own business, the Newberry Construction Company, Inc. and worked until health issues made him slow down.
Kelly was a member of the Galesburg United Methodist Church and of the George L. Hendricks Post # 102, American Legion in Erie.
On June 21, 1974 he and Judith “Judy” Hizey were married at the Galesburg United Methodist Church and she survives of the home. He is also survived by a daughter, Melinda “Mendy” Robertson (Mark) of Galesburg, daughter, Kerri Williams of Webb City, MO; son Nicholas “Nick” Newberry (Amber) of Tecumseh and honorary daughter, Misty Summers (Chance) of Chanute; grandchildren, Tyler Robertson of Topeka, Lindsey Robertson of Thayer, Gabriel Newberry of Webb City, Brooklynn Newberry of Tecumseh, Gavin Newberry of Tecumseh, Drew Robertson of Galesburg, Hope Williams of Webb City, Anniston Williams of Webb City; sister Judy Gay Hurst of Webb City and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law Larry Hurst.
The memorial service will be at 11 am Friday, at the Galesburg United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Shella Choi officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Galesburg. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 am Friday until the service time. Memorials are suggested to either the church or St. Jude’s Hospital. They may be left at or sent to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P. O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.