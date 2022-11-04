Death: Martha Ann (VanVickle) Carter Nov 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martha Ann (VanVickle) Carter, 91, a life-long resident of Chanute, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A full obituary will be published as soon as possible. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Martha Ann Resident Obituary Pass Away Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Sat., Sun., Nov. 5-6, 2022 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMichael R. Bailey 1972-2022Joe Ponce 1937-2022Randall “Randy” Lee Ikehorn 1954-2022Economic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsAdams: District made correct decision on bathroom controversyEsther Ponce 1947-2022Kay Kareen Tindel 1942-2022Road and Bridge director alleges harassment by county commissionerSheriff confronts county attorney over more allegationsIva Lorene Sumner 1940-2022 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
