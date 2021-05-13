Dixie Lynn Beard, 61, of Fredonia, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas.
Dixie was born July 21, 1959 in Fredonia, Kansas to Roy and Carol (Hardy) White. She grew up in Fredonia alongside her brother Mike and sister Tami, and graduated from Fredonia High School in the Class of 1977. She then continued her education at Coffeyville Junior College.
On May 19, 1985, Dixie married the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Beard in Fredonia. They had one son Jacob, and were married 22 years until his passing in September 2007. She worked at Kansas Bank Note as a CT Check operator and later cleaned several houses.
Dixie was known to love life. She had a kind heart and was always willing to help people, no matter what their social class was or how much money they had. She like to work in her yard planting flowers, and do a little fishing. She also loved to set down with a good book and just read for hours. She was a member of the Fredonia VFW, First Christian Church, then the Grace First Assembly of God, and later the Church of Christ.
Above all else, Dixie loved her family and friends. She was proud to be a mom and grandma, and was very protective of everyone in her family. It didn’t matter whether you were her child, grandchild, niece or nephew, Dixie claimed you as hers.
Dixie is survived by her son, Jacob Beard and wife, Amanda; Grandchildren, Hayden, Macie, Anthony, Mackynzy, Hunter; Brother, Mike White and wife, Lisa; Sister, Tami Spohn and husband, Richard; Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Tony.
Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Countryside Funeral Home, Fredonia, KS.
Dixie requested that everyone wear camouflage to her service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Fredonia Pound Pals or the American Heart Association and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th, PO Box 247, Fredonia, Kansas 66736
