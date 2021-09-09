Thomas E. Graham, 75, of Chanute passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Thomas was born on December 21, 1945, in Chanute, KS, the son of TF and Louise (Welch) Graham.
Tom grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1964, before serving his country in the United States Navy, aboard the USS Kearsarge- CVS 33 in Vietnam. He returned home to work multiple jobs, but retired from the State of Kansas after 20 years of service.
Tom was an avid bowler and the Men’s Bowling Association Secretary for over 30 years. Tom also enjoyed collecting state quarters, playing ball and focusing on what the Lord had called him to do in his church. The most important thing though to Tom was spending time with his children and going to sporting events for his grandchildren.
Tom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints church in Iola. On November 7, 1965, Tom married Kathryn Joyce Newton, they were married for 55 years.
Tom is survived by:
His wife: K. Joyce Graham; One son: Thomas (Tom) Graham II and his wife, Debbie, of Greeley, KS; Three Daughters: Laurie French and her husband, Kevin, of Stansbury Park, UT, Michelle Grogan and her husband, Darin, of Chanute, KS, Sarah Mitts and her husband, Andy, of Overland Park, KS; Two Sisters: Beverley Wiles of Belleville, IL, Barbara Ridout of Chanute, KS; Eleven Grandchildren: Clayton, Adrienne, Justin, Robert, Ashley, Tiffany, Jessie, Joshua, Jared, Jacob, and Ami; Fourteen Great- Grandchildren: Keara, Madisyn, Adalynn, Gage, Logan, Hagen, Brynlee, Jordy, Boston, Kayslee, Rylee, Nathan, Jacelyn and Jhett.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1:30 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iola with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Visitation will be on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS, 66720.
