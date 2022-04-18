Louis Lacen, 83 a lifelong resident of Neosho County, died Saturday April 16, 2022, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin after a short illness.
He was born May 1, 1938, in Earlton KS to Edgar F. and Maxine (Flickenger) Lacen.
He was united in marriage to Judy K. Wheeler on August 16, 1962, in Galesburg.
He joined the Kansas National Guard and was later honorably discharged.
Louis was self-employed most of his life from Trucking to Custom Farming to owner operator of Lacen Dozer Service.
He was a lifelong camper that enjoyed camping at all the different lakes and creeks with his family and friends.
Louis loved living on the farm working side by side with his wife, Judy, doing the daily chores. He loved having cattle, bailing, and hauling hay with his son. Louis just loved everything about the country life. He especially loved spending time with his family. He was a huge fan of the older John Deere tractors. Louis was so proud of his 1978 Chevy diesel pickup that he had owned since it was purchased new.
Louis is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home; sister Karen Meigs (Claude) of Thayer; children Donald Lacen (Cathi) of Galesburg, Donna Greve (Larry) of Mound Valley; grandchildren; Adam Greve (Cortney) of Edna, Lacey Greve of Kansas City, Kristofer Sallee (Rose) of Chanute, Keena McCoy (Layton) or Rogers AR, Adam Sallee (Bri) of Columbus, Natalie Lacen of Galesburg, Nevaeh Lacen of Galesburg. Louis was blessed with many great-erandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Louis was preceded in death by both parents, a sister Lois Briley and a brother Leroy Lacen.
Friends may sign the register book from 1 pm until 4 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 216 East 4th, Cherryvale.
Graveside services will take place 2 pm Friday, April 22, 2022, at South Center Cemetery, rural Thayer.
