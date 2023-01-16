Lola Irene Anderson, 96, of Thayer passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Diversicare in Chanute. Lola was born on January 5, 1927 in Chanute, the daughter of Thomas Carl and Dottie Meryle (Page) Chase.
Lola grew up on a farm east of Earlton and attended the local schools. On November 17, 1943, Lola married Arthur Dale Anderson in Neosho, Missouri, they were married for 49 years until his passing on August 6, 1993. Lola was a traditional homemaker for most of her life, but after Dale’s retirement as Postmaster in Thayer they moved to New Strawn where they operated a restaurant for a time. Dale then returned to college earning his Master’s degree and eventually retired from teaching. Lola, the ever-faithful partner, by his side throughout.
Quilting was a passion of Lola’s and she became well known for her highly sought-after quilts; she was also a very gifted hand seamstress. Getting together with friends was very important to Lola, whether it be coffee dates or sitting around the table playing bridge.
Lola was known by everyone as a strong-willed woman and being so strong willed led her to beating cancer. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and was always very excited to share the artwork her great-great grandchildren had drawn for her to anyone who was available.
Lola is survived by her daughter Dalene Holtzman, sons Larry Anderson, Gerald “Ray” Anderson, and Harold “Jay” Anderson, brother Marvin Chase, sisters JoAnn Burghart, Marjorie Hoffman, and Helen Ankele, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great -grandchildren.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale, brothers Hershal, Everett, Richard, and Delbert, and sister Ila Cotton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 1 pm at Thayer Cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
