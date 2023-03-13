Billy O. Wheeler, 89, rural Erie, died at 8:39am March 13, 2023 at his home. Among survivors is his wife, Vera, of the home.
The Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home will announce further obituary details and service arrangements later.
