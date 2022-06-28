Ruth M. Cox passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born November 3, 1930, the daughter of Ray E and Florence (Benny) Neagle in Stark, Kansas. She attended Mt. Zion grade school and graduated from Grant Township Rural High School. She married Mort W. Cox on September 4, in Erie. They had 3 children, son Bill and daughters Debbie and Laura Sue. Ruth loved to do puzzles and was an avid reader of mystery books. Family was the most important to Ruth and she spent as much time with her family as possible. Ruth was also a very active member in Grant Avenue Baptist Church in Chanute.
Ruth is survived by her son Bill (Corina) Cox of Chanute, daughters Debbie (Roger) Dean of Altoona, and Laura Sue (Tim) Guinotte of Ottawa, brother Keith (Doris) Neagle of Kansas City, MO, sister Cora McMillan of Victoria, TX, five grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Dean, Jeff (Hailey) Dean, Joshua (Jessica) Dean, Jenni (Philip) Martin and Jarrod Cox, and nine great-grandchildren: Denton, Madisyn, Ryleigh, Dagen, Darah, Avery, Zayden, Bennett, and Alexis.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mort W. Cox, four sisters: Helen Smith, Virginia Aikins, Zana Aikins, and Anna Johnson, and one brother Albert Eugene Neagle.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the funeral home, with a private family burial on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Savonburg. Memorials have been suggested to cureduchenne.org and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS, 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.