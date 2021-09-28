Rebecca Faye Van Winkle, 63, of Chanute, KS passed away September 25, 2021, at Cox-South Hospital in Springfield, MO.
Rebecca was born to Verle (Wes) and Naomi (Johnson) Tasche on December 27, 1957, in Chanute.
She graduated from Chanute Senior High School in the Class of 1975, and attended Neosho County Community College, where she received an Associates Degree. Rebecca was Paraprofessional for ANW Special Education Co-Op.
She was united in marriage to Wilbur Van Winkle on May 9, 1992, in Chanute.
Rebecca was a member of the Living Word Assembly. She enjoyed traveling, nature, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Wilbur, of the home; her parents, Wes and Naomi Tasche, of Chanute; Children: Richard (Sally Jo) Van Winkle, of Colorado Springs, CO, David (Tonya) Van Winkle, of Spotsylvania County, VA, Rebecca (Jim) Lind, of Edgerton, KS, Aaron (Aubrey) Long, of Erie, KS and Mariah (Jerry) Lowry, of Humboldt, KS; siblings: Donna Smith, of Fort Worth, TX, Steven Tasche, of Chanute, and Mark Tasche of Chanute; 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her brother Dennis Tasche.
Family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute. Celebration of Life funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 10:30 am at Living Word Assembly, 1000 West 14th St, Chanute, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
Memorials are suggested to Living Word Assembly, Chanute, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
