Former Chanute resident Stephanie Burns Choplick passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Bellville, IL.
She was born Oct, 10, 1963.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Daniel E. Choplick, Jr. of Belleville; mother, Jane Burns of Prairie Village, KS; brother, Daren Burns of Overland Park, KS; sister, Natalie Burns of Overland Park; brother-in-law, David Alexander of Overland Park; mother-in-law, Anne Choplick of Mt. Carmel, PA; stepson, Nicholas Choplick and daughter-in-law Paula of Perryville, MD; and grandchildren, Max and Gwen of Perryville, MD.
Private family inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
