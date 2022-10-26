Donald L. “Don” Beard, 66, of Erie, passed away at 2:14 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the home of his daughter, Melinda Beard, in Erie. Further information and service arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
