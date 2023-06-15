Ruth Eileen Martin (Johnson)

LA MESA, Calif. — Ruth Eileen Martin, 86, passed away on May 26, 2023, in La Mesa, California from natural causes. She was born on Dec. 5, 1936, in Earlton to her parents Warren and Bessie Johnson, one of nine children and second to the youngest. Ruth was a retired employee of AT&T with 35 years of service. When early retirement options were presented, she took it and retired at a young age of 55. She traveled right away to Costa Rica and then Switzerland, often with the Audubon Society. Ruth was a familiar face at the La Mesa Senior Center reception desk and also volunteered as a driver at Rides for Seniors.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Jeri Whiting, and son-in-law, Stan Whiting; her son, Mike Martin, and daughter-in-law, Susan Martin; and a granddaughter, Lindsay Elliot, and grandson-in-law, Josh Elliot, and their children, all of Lakeside, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Sam, Enos, Paul and Russell Johnson; and sisters, Lois Stevenson, Eula Toon and Naomi Tasche of Chanute and Barbara Dunkle of Azusa, Calif.
For many years, she drove home to Chanute and she continued to drive to Kansas and Oklahoma to visit her brothers and sisters and high school friends until she was 80 years old. Ruth enjoyed doing the daily crossword puzzle and often visited Johnny B’s in La Mesa. She had many friends with whom she had lunch regularly.
Ruth will be deeply missed by her loved ones and friends.
No funeral is planned at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.