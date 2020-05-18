Glenna L. Defebaugh, 86, of Chanute passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita. Glenna was born on June 9, 1933 in Earlton, KS the daughter of C.R. and Camilla (Brant) Swan.
On November 9, 1952 Glenna married Vernon Defebaugh, they were married for 60 years, until his death on April 30, 2013. Glenna was a member of the First Christian Church; she loved to travel with tour groups, reading, quilting, woodworking and refinishing furniture.
Glenna is survived by:
2 Children: Gayle McGuirk (Tom) of Winfield, KS, Joe Defebaugh (Julie) of Chanute, KS; 8 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Vernon, and 2 sisters: Marjorie Heaton and Mary Williams.
At Glenna’s request there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 am at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Tom Eastman officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the Food Pantry of the First Christian Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.