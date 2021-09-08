Dell D. Dupuy, 92, of Chanute, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at NMRMC. Dell was born on May 5, 1929 in Chanute, KS, the son of Delmar D. and Nettie (Cauble) Dupuy.
Dell grew up on the family farm in rural Wilson County and graduated from Benedict High School. Following graduation, he served honorably in the United States Navy. After returning home to help on the family farm, Dell began work at Western Petro Chemical in Chanute where he worked for 30 years as a boiler fireman until its closing. He then worked for General Novelty for an additional 15 years before retirement. Dell was well-known for telling his “Wax Plant” stories and of his time in the Navy.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and cherished spending time with his family, always looking forward to family get-togethers. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports and was a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.
On December 22, 1951, Dell married Virginia True. They were married for 63 years until her passing on June 1, 2015.
Dell was a former member of the Elks Club in Chanute and also served the elderly members of his community for 10 years by delivering for Meals on Wheels.
Dell is survived by:
One son: Mike Dupuy and his wife, Teresa, of Humboldt, KS; Two Daughters: Patty Small of Chanute, KS, Barbara Dupuy of Shawnee, KS; Five Grandchildren: Brooklyn Wire and her husband, Jeremy, Britton Small and his wife, Erika, Kelly Shember and her husband, Jake, Kimberly Vanderpool and her husband, Kevin, Kristopher Dupuy and his wife, Leann; 10 Great-Grandchildren; 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Dell was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Virginia, and one great-granddaughter.
Graveside/memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
