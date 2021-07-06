Gilbert John Alonzo, 65, of Chanute, KS passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home. Gilbert was born on November 11, 1955 in Chanute, KS, the son of John R. and Antonia (Flores) Alonzo.
Gilbert was a graduate of Chanute High School and then attended Benedictine College. Growing up, Gilbert acquired the nickname “Brown Bear,” which many of his life-long friends still call him to this day. Gilbert was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was an active committee member of the Chanute Mexican Fiesta.
Gilbert was an avid sports fan of the Kansas City Royals, KU Jayhawks and especially the Kansas City Chiefs. In his young adult life, he was an avid bowler in Men’s League and enjoyed throwing darts. Gilbert planted a large garden every year, so that he could share his tomatoes and green beans with his friends and family. Gilbert enjoyed visiting the Chanute Public Library on a daily basis. All who knew Gilbert, knew he was always a positive person and had a heart of gold. He also loved his family’s dogs, as he always had a pocket full of treats for them. He was an ultimate family man, as he always put his family first. He played a large role in the lives of all his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
Gilbert is survived by:
Brothers: Nicholas Alonzo and wife, Sandy, of Chanute, KS, Marc Alonzo and wife, Lori, of Chanute, KS, Sister-In-Law, Brenda Alonzo of Chanute, KS; Nieces and Nephews: Kris (David) Narvaez, David (Mandi) Alonzo, John Alonzo, Emily (Thomas) Grizzle; Numerous Great- Nieces and Nephews.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bernie Alonzo.
Cremation has been requested. Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7:30 pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Memorials have been suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic School or the Chanute Public Library Technology Fund, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
