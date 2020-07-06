Lyle Wayne Bartholomew, 65, of Iola, Kansas, passed away on March 16, 2020, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Lyle was born February 1, 1955, in Iola, Kansas, to John Bartholomew and Eddie LaVonne (Sisson) Bartholomew.
Lyle graduated in 1973 from Uniontown High School, Uniontown, Kansas. Lyle and Linda Sutton Beeman were married April 7, 1984, in Iola, Kansas.
He worked as a truck driver, serving several area grain elevators, where he delivered feed and seed to local farmers.
Lyle loved truck driving, sports, and watching his grandchildren in sports. He enjoyed bowling.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Randall Beeman.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; stepdaughters, Carmin Burrow and husband, Scott, Iola, Kansas, Amy Carson and husband, Wayne, Humboldt, Kansas; sons, Jimmy Beeman and wife, Gloria, Topeka, Kansas, Dustin Beeman and companion, Amanda, Chanute, Kansas; grandchildren, Sheena O’Brien, Xavior Burrow, Nebula Burrow, Alexander Burrow, Kylee Carson, Noah Carson, Emma Carson, Emmitt Carson; his dog, Cloe; and numerous other relatives and friends. The Bartholomew family appreciates your thoughts, prayers, and acts of kindness.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 amon Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Carlyle Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at the Gas Cemetery in Gas, Kansas. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 om on Friday evening at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to the Carlyle Presbyterian Church or LaHarpe VFW Post 6324, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
