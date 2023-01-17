Ayden Wayne Ethridge was born on January 16, 2001 at Chanute, Kansas to Travis Wayne Ethridge and Jill Ranee Gillett. Ayden passed away on January 16, 2023 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City. Ayden’s early years were in Chanute, Kansas moving to Fredonia, Kansas in first grade. Ayden played trombone in the band at Fredonia Jr. and Sr. High School, played football and ran cross country, loved Quiz Bowl and Dungeons and Dragons Club. Ayden was quick to make friends, lived life to the fullest with a loving heart and kind soul, capturing an audience everywhere he went. On February 16, 2016, Ayden received a heart transplant. Ayden was joined by his heart donor Jenna Michelle Lindsten Schmidt. Ayden’s transplant and miracle brought many to understand organ transplant and gifted the world with the love only organ donation can create. Ayden did many things that teenage life brings through his donor’s gift. Ayden had almost 7 years of life after transplant making the world a better place because he lived in it. He graduated from Fredonia Jr/Sr High school and attended some college at Neosho County Community College. Ayden was able to be a cornea donor. Ayden believed in giving and requested to have his body donated to science and have his heart and grafts studied to help organ donation for children to survive longer. He made this decision when he was still a teenager. Ayden adopted the name of Alexis and toward end of life preferring to be referred to as Alexis. Ayden was accepting of everyone and taught unconditional love. Ayden was survived by parents Travis Wayne Ethridge, Chanute, Kansas, Jill Ranee (Gragert) Gillett and step-dad John J. Gillett, Fredonia, Kansas, Grandparents Larry and Bernice Ethridge, Chanute, Kansas, Stephen M. Gragert, Oxford, Kansas, Jean Gragert, Oxford, Kansas, Great-Grandmother, France Louise Walker, Aunts, Uncles, and many cousins. Ayden brought home many friends, Koby Anderson and Cory Newkirk and cousin Blake McDermott came to reside in the homes of Ayden’s parents. Ayden had many best friends and roommates come to be like brothers. A Memorial Party to be determined later. Memorial Donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City, Ward Heart Center, Children’s Mercy Hospital, or Heart Center, University of Kansas Medical Center.
