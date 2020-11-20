Robert “Bob” Proctor, 65, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Cremation has taken place with graveside service being held at 1 pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute, Kansas. Military honors will be presented by the Chanute Honor Guard American Legion Post 170.
Bob was born to Robert Harry and Ruth Mae (Holmes) Proctor September 29, 1955, in Chanute, Kansas.
He attended Chanute High School until he enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. Bob’s last job was with Russell Stover from which he retired. He worked many jobs over the years, to all of us, he was the Jack of all Trades, but being a fixer upper and landlord was his passion.
He was proud of being a Marine, serving his country, and raising his children.
He is survived by his children: son, Robert J. Proctor, of Chanute, Kansas and daughter, April L. Proctor, of Wills Point, Texas; siblings: Roberta Webster of Austin, Texas, and Barbara Day of El Dorado, Kansas; grandchildren: Jonathan Sewell, Christopher Ebert, Avory Proctor all of Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, and brother John Norman Proctor.
Memorial remembrance are suggested to Chanute American Legion Post 170 and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 W. Main St., Chanute, KS 66720.
