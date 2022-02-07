Milford Mac Driskill, 81, passed away February 5 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, with family by his side.
Milford was born Milford Mac Driskill on February 19, 1940 in Yates Center, Kansas to Mac and Nadine Driskill. The oldest of four children, he attended various country schools before he graduated from Chanute High School in 1958. He then attended Neosho County Community College followed by Kansas State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He was active in his fraternity, Alpha Kappa Lambda and his life embodied their Vision: Men of Character, devoted to the betterment of ourselves and our community.
Milford always loved the outdoors and got great joy from working on the family ranch. An avid animal lover and horseman, he bred and raised registered American Quarter horses. Over the years he had horses, cattle, goats, dogs and several cats. He had a multitude of hobbies during his lifetime including horsemanship, gardening, and watching his children and grandchildren in their school activities and sports. He was a member of the Neodesha United Methodist Church and served in many capacities in various local organizations; Neodesha Industries, W.A. Rankin Memorial Library, Neodesha Lions, Neodesha Chamber of Commerce, Rural Water District #4 and many others.
On May 29, 1964, he married the love of his life, Shirley Caudell. Milford always said they first met in bible school, but Shirley always says she doesn’t remember because she was only five. They eventually settled in Neodesha and together raised two daughters, Tisha and Tammy.
One of his greatest accomplishments was living a full and productive life in spite of being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 12. Having lived with diabetes for 70 years, he was one of the longest surviving diabetics in the country.
Milford had an accomplished career in Accounting and Banking. In his words “I’ve been on both sides of the counter, borrowing money for companies and loaning money to companies.” He was employed for many years as Comptroller at Cobalt Boats and then spent the rest of his career in Banking, starting the Cherryvale and Neodesha branches of Community National Bank. Later in life he served as trustee for the Reece Family Trust, executing key donations such as the funding for the Wilson County Regional Medical Center. He was respected throughout Southeast Kansas as a fair and honest businessman, who had the gift of gab and never met a stranger. He loved telling stories, sharing his experiences and a good joke or two.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one younger brother, Michael Driskill. He is survived by his wife. Shirley, his daughters Tisha Mitchell and partner John Hammett of Olathe, and Tammy Hurt and husband, Damien Hurt, of Stockbridge, Georgia. One sister Carol Johnson and husband Chet and one brother Galen Driskill and wife, Joy, two grandchildren; Michael Boydston and Derek Hurt, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom are better for having known him.
Milford’s life will be honored in a celebration on Saturday, February 19 at the United Methodist church in Neodesha at 11 am. The family will have a brief visitation prior to the celebration from 10:30 am to service time. Please feel free to wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be left per donor’s choice to one of the following: American Diabetes Association, The Methodist Church of Neodesha or the organization of your choice. Online condolences can be left to the family by going to www.loranfawcettfuneralhome.com
