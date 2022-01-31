On Thursday, January 27, 2022 Deborah Cauley, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 68 years old. Deborah was born on November 10, 1953, in Peoria, Illinois to Jay and Betty Hollingshad.
She was a woman of many talents and held many hats. She was a Medical Transcriptionist, Emergency Medical Technician, Deputy Coroner, and a one-term Mayor of Yates Center and most recently the Secretary of Chanute Christian Academy.
On October 6,1974 she married David Cauley. They raised three children, Lesa Schoonover, Dirk Cauley, and Jason Cauley.
Deb had many talents including jewelry making, multi disciplined artist, singer, and musician. Deb was also known for the lives that she has
touched and the many charitable works, including but not limited to, running the Yates Center First Baptist Church clothes closet.
Deb was preceded in death by her biological father Jay Hollingshad and mother Betty Vetter. She is survived by her husband, the Reverend David Cauley,
her three children, Lesa Schoonover, Dirk Cauley, Jason Cauley, her sister Dorothy Hackett, stepfather Glen Vetter, stepbrothers Glen Junior, Mike,
Dennis, and DeWayne Vetter, six grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N Highland Ave., Chanute at 6 pm to 8 pm and funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 5 at the First Baptist Church. 118 N. Forest. Chanute. at 1:30 pm. Memorial donations in her name are encouraged to the Yates Center First Baptist Church, 409 W Madison, Yates Center, KS 66783 or Chanute Christian Academy Scholarship Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
