Rick Bryan Bell, 64, of Chanute Kansas, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Rick was born to Raymond and Freda (Pugh) Bell on July 6, 1958, in Chanute.
Rick grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School with the Class of 1976. He then attended College at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe.
He was united in marriage to Mary “Beth” Moore on Sept. 4, 1982 in Chanute and they lived alongside one another for 40 years with their two sons.
Rick became a foreman for Consolidated Oil Well Services in the early 1980s and worked himself into a management position in Ottawa. The family later moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where Rick worked for a dealership as a Finance Manager. In 2001, they returned to their hometown of Chanute and he was hired on with Consolidated Oil once again and ended working for Maxidize Production Service as District Sales Manager.
He had a love for the outdoors and was known by many for his meticulous yard work. He also enjoyed music and singing, but most of all making memories with his family he so deeply loved and cared about. Rick was known for being a selfless man with a huge heart. He knew the simple things in life mattered most and was not afraid of hard work. He took great pride in fixing old things and making them new again.
Rick is survived by his wife, Beth, of 40 years, two sons Bryan (Alixandra) of McCune, and Brandon (Megan) of Shawnee, his parents Raymond and Freda Bell of Chanute, and his siblings Kevin Bell (Kim) of Salado, TX, and sister Rachelle Kropp (Stephen) of Napoleon, MO, and two grandchildren, Nora and Collin Bell, the apple of his eye.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Randall and Madeline Bell, Fred and Verena Pugh.
Memorials are suggested to the Carlie Almond Memorial Scholarship Fund or Chanute Community Theatre and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 5-7 pm, and funeral services on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 10:30 am, both at the Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, Kansas.
