Carroll June Floyd, 73, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Carroll was born on October 7, 1949, in Pierce, Missouri, the daughter of Alva Chestley and Essie Lee (Midget) Sevedge.
Carroll grew up in Pierce and attended the local schools. In 1965, Carroll moved to Chanute and began her life in southeast Kansas. Carroll worked for many years at Everbrite then at Chanute Elementary School. On December 5, 1975, Carroll married Lester Floyd in Chanute, he survives at the home.
Spending time with her children and grandchildren was very important to Carroll and wanted to spend as much time as possible with them. Painting was something that Carroll enjoyed and before her eyesight began to fail her, she also enjoyed reading. Carroll also loved hummingbirds, collecting angel figurines, country western music, and 50’s and 60’s rock music.
Carroll will always be remembered for being a very generous woman that loved to help people, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Carroll is survived by her husband Lester Floyd, children: Sherri Williams, Jason Holmes and his wife Christi, Darren Brady and his wife Windy , and Leslie Shrum and her husband Darin, siblings: Marie Gardner, Gladys Levan, Garry Sevedge, Sharon Dulin, Cissi Montgomery, and Linda Radford, grandchildren: Savana Ethridge, Derrick Cook, Cody Busby, Hannah Williams, Kinzi Leach, Chrisine Julian, Cassandra Cabangis, Cari Landrum, Cody Shrum, Clay Shrum, and Amy Powell, and her great-grandchildren: Bryson, Felix, Seth, Maximus, Jude, Gwen, Parker, Dean, Caspian, Cambria, Lily, Ivan, and Liam.
Carroll was preceded in death by her parents, son Jeremy Williams, and siblings Mary Isaac, Mildred Smith, Danny Sevedge, Aaron Sevedge, and Donny Sevedge.
Cremation has been requested with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
