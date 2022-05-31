Crissy J. Kyser, 76, of Erie, died at 10:43 pm Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Neosho Regional Medical Center in Chanute. She had been in failing health for several years.
She was born November 19, 1945, in Parsons, to George and Nelva Jean (Fanatia) Richard. She grew up in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 1963. She attended Neosho County Community College and Pittsburg State University, where she earned a degree in social work.
Since 1982 Crissy had been owner of Neosho Small Parts in Erie, a business that her father started in 1948. Earlier she worked briefly at the Neosho County Courthouse and was a social worker for the State of Kansas and New Horizons of Pittsburg.
She was married to Richard Winder in 1963 and later they divorced. On July 14, 1975 she and Charles Keith Kyser were married.
Crissy was a member of the Erie Historical Society and of the First Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She also liked crafting and sewing.
Survivors are her husband, Keith, of the home; two sons, Stephen Winder (Brenda) and Zachary Kyser (Erin), both of Erie; stepson, Todd McCrohan (Dawn) of San Antonio, TX; her father and stepmother, George and Neva Richard of Erie; grandchildren, Sloan and Parker Winder, Taylor and Jacob Kyser, Carson and Callie Stottmann and Cassidy and Sean McCrohan; She was preceded in death by her mother, Nelva Jean Richard and her infant brother, Johnny Louis Richard.
Funeral services will be at 2 pm Friday, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, with the Rev. Wayne Shaw officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Erie from 6 to 8 pm Thursday.
Memorials are suggested to either the Erie Historical Museum or the Erie Library. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.