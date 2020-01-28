Ralph Edward Frederick, age 80, Goodman, Missouri, entered into rest at 1:04 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home.
Ralph was born November 10, 1939 in Woodson County, Kansas to the late Raymond Frederick and Clara Westerman Frederick and had lived in Goodman since 1976.
Ralph was a proud veteran of the United States Marines. Ralph married Joanne Gutzka on December 21, 2008 in Neosho, Missouri. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2018.
During his career, Ralph was a salesman for Vigortone AG Products. He and Joanne owned and operated the Neosho Flea Market for several years. Ralph was a very selfless and dedicated member of St. Canera Catholic Church, where he served tirelessly in several ministries. Ralph loved giving people the Body and Blood of Christ as a Eucharistic minister at Mass. He also loved taking Communion to the homebound and those in nursing homes. Ralph sought out fallen-away Catholics and ministered to them by holding small prayer services at nursing homes.
He voluntarily served as the Building and Maintenance manager for several years at St. Canera. There was no job that was too hard or unpleasant for Ralph. He made his rounds (morning and evening) to check on things at the church. He always did things very thoroughly. Ralph also enjoyed being an Altar Server at Mass, and he was a lector at daily Masses for several years. Ralph was a fervent evangelizer. He had a mission to save souls. Possibly Ralph’s strongest devotion was to Divine Mercy. He prayed the Chaplet of Divine Mercy each day at 3 am and 3 pm. He gave away countless booklets about Divine Mercy to people he met. Ralph was honored to be a Eucharistic Apostle of Divine Mercy. He had a strong sense of serving God by serving others.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his siblings, Clarence Frederick, Lloyd Frederick, Geraldine Frederick, Ruth Poffenbarger, Marty Phelan and Roseanne Frederick.
Survivors include his son, Robert Alan Frederick and wife, Gloria, Las Vegas, Nevada; granddaughter, Leilani Frederick, Las Vegas, Nevada; siblings, Robert Frederick and wife, Valerie, Chanute, Kansas, Thomas Frederick, Chanute, Kansas, Rita Roush and husband Clyde, Chanute, Kansas, Velma Nordhus, Centralia, Kansas; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services are planned for Wednesday, January 29 at St. Canera Catholic Church, Neosho, Missouri. The rosary will be recited beginning at 10 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Humboldt, Kansas on Thursday, January 30, with the rosary recited at 10 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Humboldt, Kansas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
