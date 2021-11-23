John Kirkland, 66, formerly of Johnson, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home in Chanute. He was born April 5, 1955, in Lamar, Colorado, the son of James and Loretta (Tague) Kirkland.
John grew up in Springfield until the age of 13 when his family moved to Johnson. After graduating from Stanton County High School, he served in the United States Army. John returned to Johnson and worked for area farmers and also the Co-op in Manter until he became an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed taking care of the family pets, fishing, and bowling. John was a member of the VFW Post #11449.
John married Janet Bradshaw on December 20, 2003, at Fields Memorial Wesleyan Church in Johnson.
John is survived by his wife, Janet, of their home; son, Kole Kirkland of Yuma, Arizona, daughter, Toni Kirkland of Leicester, New York, ste-son, Lawrence Bradshaw of Hays,; brother, Loyd Kirkland of Dalhart, Texas; sisters, Catherine Thomas of Pampa, Texas, and Pam Moore of Johnson; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
John is preceded in death by his parents, James and Loretta Kirkland; brothers, Olan Kirkland and Jim Kirkland; and sister, Brenda Parks.
Funeral service is Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 3 pm at Fields Memorial Wesleyan Church in Johnson with the Reverend Kurt Rovenstine and Pastor Erik Miravete officiating. Interment will follow at the Stanton County Cemetery with military rites conducted by Johnson VFW Dust Bowl Post #3684. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 1 pm until service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Johnson VFW Dust Bowl Post #3684 in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson, KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com
