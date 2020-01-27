Samuel Lee Burnett, 53, Burlington, died at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka on January 22, 2020.
There will be a Memorial Service on February 8, 2020, 10 am, at Jones Funeral Home, Burlington. Inurnment will be in the Ketchum Cemetery, Ketchum, Oklahoma following the service.
Contributions can be made to the Resource Center for Independent Living or Midland Hospice and may be sent to Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
