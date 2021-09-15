Donald “Dale” Holloway passed away at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center on Sept 7, 2021, after a short illness.
He was born on March 28, 1933, in Saint Joseph, Missouri. As a very young child he moved with his parents, Joe and Thelma Holloway, to Neosho, Missouri where he grew up and went to school. Later he received an Associate Degree in Business from Joplin Junior College.
Dale attended Northside Baptist church in Neosho where he met Flora “Beth” Kytle, who became the love of his life and his wife. They married on February 14, 1953, just before he entered the Army for three years. She survives.
Prior to honorable discharge from the service as an E-4 Corporal, his first daughter Pamela was born in 1955. A second daughter Kelli followed in 1959. Dale worked from the time he was 18 at McClintock’s IGA in Neosho where he moved up to management positions over time. He enjoyed mentoring many of the high school and college students who worked in the stores over those years and was always happy to have visits or phone calls from them after they had become adults.
In 1980, he and Beth moved to southeast Kansas where he served as manager for the Greaves group and several other grocery stores. Dale loved sports, music, animals, and in particular listening to and telling a good story.
Dale died peacefully on Tuesday, September 7 at age 88 in the physical presence of his oldest grandson, Ben, who used FaceTime to allow his daughters in France and Oregon to be present as well.
He will be missed greatly by his wife, Beth Holloway, of Chanute, Kansas; daughters, Pamela Gorecki of Nancy, France and Kelli Holloway, M.D. (K.J. Zerbe, M.D). of Portland, Oregon. Dale is also survived by two grandsons: Ben Jones, Oregon, Ohio; and Sergeant E-5 Kyle Jones (Andrea), Honolulu, Hawaii. Other survivors include his brother-in-law Howard Markley, Dennis, Kansas; nieces Connie and Richard Brown and Karen and Lonnie Gilstrap, all of Seneca, Missouri; brother Larry Holloway, Friendswood, Texas; and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date because of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) in LaHarpe. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented