Kenneth “Jay” Williams, 97, passed away at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center after a short illness.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita, and a son David.
Jay is survived by a brother Dale, a son Robert and many nieces and nephews.
Jay enjoyed Golf, Hunting, Racketball, KU Basketball, Chiefs Football and most of all Royals Baseball.
Jay grew up in Indiana and served in the Army Air Corps during WWII where he was stationed in Europe. Jay was a member of the Elks, VFW and American Legion. On return to the states, Jay made his lifelong career as a Public Accountant and was a member of the Kansas Public Accountants Association for over 70 years. Jay also served on many local boards and committees.
Jay was an active member of the Grace Episcopal Church.
A short memorial service will be performed in the garden at Grace Episcopal Church on Monday, April 25 at 10 am.
Donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church.
