Virgil Royce Scarrow, 75, of Humboldt, passed away on September 16, 2022, surrounded by family, after a brave, six-year battle with esophageal cancer.
Virgil was born on September 7, 1947 in Rifle, Colorado, to Myrtle and W.F. Scarrow. He graduated from there in 1965 and from junior college in Sterling, CO, where he studied agriculture. He joined the Army in 1969 and served on tour of duty in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged in 1971 he worked a variety of jobs before getting into construction. This led him to the smokestack industry, where Virgil would work as a union ironworker until his retirement in 2009. This career would take him all over the country, from Maine to Hawaii, Florida to Vancouver Island, Canada, building and repairing smokestacks anywhere from 400 feet to 1,000 feet tall. He was well known throughout the industry by his nickname of Turtle and was respected for his work ethic, dedication to safety, and commitment to doing the job well.
Through his job, he also met his wife, Sharon, and they married November 25, 1978 in Atchison, Kan., and eventually made their home in Humboldt. In his travels for work, Virgil and his family had a lifetime of experiences; visiting historical monuments and battlefields, amusement and national parks, sporting events, mountains, and beaches. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially for Kansas whitetail and elk on the western slope of his native Colorado. Upon retiring, Virgil and Sharon bought 40 acres of land and built a home where he enjoyed being a hobby farmer, including custom hay baling and restoring John Deere manure spreaders. Virgil loved watching sports, particularly football, NASCAR, and KU basketball.
Virgil was the proud father of three children: Brandy, of Houston, TX and her wife, Jo; She’Ree of Humboldt, and Ryan of London, UK, and his wife, Helen. He has one grandson, Xavier, also of Houston. He is also survived by two brothers, George (Phyllis) of Silt, CO, and Lindell (Patty) of Woodrow, CO, and many nieces and nephews.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10 am at Humboldt United Methodist Church in Humboldt with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11 am. Memorials have been suggested to Big Creek Chapel, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
