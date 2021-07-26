On July 24, 2021, Suzanne Sievers went home to be with her heavenly Father at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, MO due to severe complications from being diagnosed with COVID-19. Suzanne was born January 29, 1965 in Nashville, TN and was 56 years old at the time of her passing.
Suzanne grew up in Hixson, TN, where she then went on to meet her husband Richard Sievers in Fallon, NV. They lived in Chattanooga, TN for a while before eventually settling down in Yates Center, KS. They had just celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary this year. Suzanne always preferred the peace and calmness of the country rather than the busyness of city life. She babysat for countless amounts of people in the community. She always had an open door policy to anyone who needed it and was never one to shy away from lending a helping hand or ear. Suzanne was always so full of love and loyalty, but was terrible at making gravy. Her heart was extremely full of love for all of her kids and grandkids and would always talk about them whenever she could. One thing she would always say was how proud she was of the people her children turned out to be.
Suzanne is survived by her parents, Pat and Jean Roark; Husband, Richard Sievers; Siblings: Patricia (Todd) Zumbrun, Michael (Shantell) Roark; Children: Chris (Melissa) Boynton and children Gwendolyn, Ethan, and one on the way, Josh (Laura) Sievers and children Benton, Hazel, and one on the way, Kyra (Tim) Thummel and children Oliver and Nicholas.
She is welcomed in heaven by her grandparents John Paul and Mildred Russell (maternal), Cal L. and Helen Roark (paternal), and her daughter-in-law Ashley Boynton.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 10 am to noon at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland Ave, Chanute, KS
Memorial contributions can be made in Suzanne’s name to the Autism Society, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
