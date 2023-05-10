Patricia Dell Olson, 88, died at Hospice House, Hutchinson, on April 25, 2023. She was born December 9, 1934, in Anthony, to Homer and Della (Hockett) Donovan.
Pat graduated from Claflin High School in 1952. She went on to get degrees from Kansas State Teacher’s College, Wichita State, and Emporia State University. Pat taught in several places, including: Burlingame, Garden City, Norton, Haven, and Parsons. She taught French, English, and Spanish. Pat loved to bake and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, and quilting. Pat also enjoyed genealogy and would research family history for her and her husband. More than anything she loved to travel and take RV trips with her husband, Everett and their rat terrier, Button.
On October 25, 1974, Pat married Everett Lee Olson, in Garden City. They shared 45 years of marriage before his passing on April 12, 2020.
She is survived by: daughters, Patricia (Frank) Geiger, Erie, Connie (Tom) Ankenman, Hutchinson, and Debbie (Larry) Schiffelbein, Garden City, Diana Brooks, Salem, Oregon; four grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by: her parents, husband, and son.
Graveside service will be 2 pm Friday, June 2, 2023, at Odense Cemetery, Erie, Kanas. Friends may sign the book from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday during the month of May at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N Main, Hutchinson, Kan., 67501
