Clayton V. Clampitt, 92, of rural Cherryvale, passed away at 10:25 am Monday, November 15, 2021 at Elmhaven Nursing Home in Parsons.
He was born on March 16, 1929 to Earl F. and Mary F. (Sharples) Clampitt in rural Thayer, Kansas. The family moved to Seattle, Washington in 1940 and later moved to Haviland, Kansas where he graduated from high school. Clayton served in the United States Army from 1955-1956. He then returned to Morehead where he was engaged in farming and later worked for W.G. Fertilizer in Thayer for many years.
He and Viola Baker were married on March 24, 1962 in Miami, Oklahoma. They made their home in rural Cherryvale. Clayton enjoyed bottle hunting, metal detecting, attending swap meets, tinkering with old cars and overhauling flat head motors.
Survivors include his wife, Vi, of the home; three children, Russell Clampitt, of Parsons, Ed Clampitt, of Cherryvale, and Teresa Bogner, and her husband, Jim, of Parsons; and one grandson, Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Marvin “Mick” Clampitt and a nephew Steve Clampitt.
Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
