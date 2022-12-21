Thomas “Tom” H. Falkenstien, 92, of Parsons, died at 11:35 pm Monday, December 19, 2022 at Heritage Health Care in Chanute.
He was born October 31, 1930, in Parsons, the only child of Perry L. and Opal L. (Thomas) Falkenstien. He grew up in Parsons and graduated from Parsons High School in 1948. He was active in sports and in Boy Scout Troop # 33. In 1950 he graduated from Parsons Junior College with a A.A. degree.
He briefly attended Bradley University at Peoria, Illinois while working as a management trainee for the JC Penny Co.
Tom entered the United States Air Force in 1952 and spent a year in flight training. He retired from the Air Force in 1971 with 20 years of service and the rank of major and returned to Parsons.
He and Sara Alice Hodges were married in December , 1952 at the First Baptist Church in Leland, Mississippi and they became the parents of three children. After returning to Parsons Tom worked 18 years for the State of Kansas in the driver’s license department. At the time of retirement he was supervisor of Labette and Cherokee counties.
He served as scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop # 11. He loved to travel and motor cycle in later years and was a member of the American Motorcycle Association. He loved to winter in south Texas and did so for many years.
Tom and Glenda Serviss were married at Lamont, Oklahoma on June 7, 1975 and she preceded him in death on November 13, 2012.
He is survived by his three children, Lynn A. Thomas of Parsons, Julie F. McAdams of San Benito, Texas and Scott A. Falkenstien of Chanute; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home, with the Rev. Wayne Mason officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, with military honors provided by the McConnell Air Force Base funeral detail.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm Monday, at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home. Piano music will be provided by Ken Weaver during the visitation.
Memorials are suggested to either the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Hospital. They may be left at or sent to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P. O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online messages may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
